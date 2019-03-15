National Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by National Securities in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “ Q4 Revenues Beat Consensus. Revenue of $5.7 million came in ahead of consensus estimates of $4.8 million, representing growth of 72% on a year-over-year basis. Excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-operating expenses, a net loss of $0.05 per share narrowly missed our estimate of $0.04 per share.



 Seed Treatment Business Delivering. Management noted the contributions from the Venerate family of products was a major growth driver during the quarter, especially when applied as seed treatment. We believe the seed treatment agreement with Albaugh represents the single largest growth driver for MBII and could be a $10 million contributor by 2020.



 OpEx Ticks Upward. SG&A and R&D came in roughly flat on a full year basis from 2017 to 2018 but ticked up in the fourth quarter. Investments to accelerate the launch of MBI-014 and in additional headcount in the sales force look to increase OpEx on a full year basis in 2019. We model revenue growth in 2019 of 42% to outpace growth of 10% in OpEx.



 Multiple Catalysts Converging In 2019. The ramping of the seed treatment business, acceleration of cannabis revenues, growth in international markets and maturation of the sales force all suggest to us that the momentum MBII ended the year with should continue into 2019. We are raising our 2019 revenue estimate from $28.5 million to $30.0 million.



 Organic Growth Rates Ahead of Agricultural Peers. We estimate organic growth of 42% in 2019, which is the highest rate of any agricultural peer we consider with an established product line. Importantly, the primary drivers have long legs, and we believe the company can grow from a $21 million business in 2018 to a $100 million business by 2023.”

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.67 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, major shareholder Van Herk Investments B.V. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,554,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 303,201 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,503.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 480,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

