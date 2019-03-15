National Investment Services Inc. WI Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (CVX)

National Investment Services Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.5% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $124.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.95 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/national-investment-services-inc-wi-has-1-28-million-holdings-in-chevron-co-cvx.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.