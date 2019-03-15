Natera (NTRA) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a research note published on Monday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

“We’re positive on the deal, which provides NTRA with $50M of non-dilutive financing upfront, royalties on future BGI revenues, and further decentralization of its testing OUS. We don’t understand why the stock is not up 10-15%+ on this news; regardless, we view this deal as a material positive and would buy NTRA stock here. Natera is one of our top picks for 2019 and trades at just 2.9x Street ’20 revs (below its peak of ~5x just 7 months ago). We reiterate our $25 PT and turn our focus to NTRA’s Q4 call tomorrow night. The deal. Under the 10-year agreement, BGI will pay Natera $50 million in upfront licensing fees and prepaid royalties in Q1. Natera will also receive ongoing royalty payments. Natera will prepay BGI Genomics $6M for sequencing services related to this partnership.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NTRA opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.84. Natera has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.87 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 1,214.02% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Natera will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $54,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $164,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $214,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $263,917 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at $59,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,641,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 808,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 808,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 92.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 736,000 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

