Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSSC. BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.31 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.68. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 26th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $489,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $163,500.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,823 shares of company stock worth $925,331. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.