NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative return on equity of 71.93% and a negative net margin of 409.99%.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $0.73 on Friday. NANO DIMENSION/S has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 513,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered NANO DIMENSION/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Securities set a $7.00 price target on NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

