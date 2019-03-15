NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Securities set a $7.00 target price on NANO DIMENSION/S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of NANO DIMENSION/S stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,240. NANO DIMENSION/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 409.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.43% of NANO DIMENSION/S worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

