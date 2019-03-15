Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NBRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $340,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $7.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 million to $29.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.74 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $68.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBRV. BidaskClub raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of NBRV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,932. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,619,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 2,545,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 467,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 74.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

