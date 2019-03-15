Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Multi-Color posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). Multi-Color had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LABL. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Multi-Color from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Multi-Color in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:LABL opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Multi-Color has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp bought a new position in Multi-Color during the third quarter worth $4,985,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Multi-Color by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,322,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,662,000 after acquiring an additional 83,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

