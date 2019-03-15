MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $6.39 Million Position in CareDx Inc (CDNA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 254,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.65% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $407,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.21. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 61.06% and a negative return on equity of 63.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

