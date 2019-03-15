Mothercare plc (MTC) Insider Glyn Hughes Buys 80,000 Shares

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) insider Glyn Hughes acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,861.49).

LON MTC opened at GBX 19.69 ($0.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. Mothercare plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10.82 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.37 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

