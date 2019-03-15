Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 116 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

