Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $41,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,875,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,651 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 779,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,618,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 603,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 775,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 586,605 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

EMLC opened at $33.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%.

WARNING: “Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $41,000 Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/mosaic-family-wealth-llc-has-41000-position-in-vaneck-vectors-j-p-morgan-em-local-currency-bond-etf-emlc.html.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.