Morningstar (MORN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Morningstar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.06. 10,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,383. Morningstar has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,425,509.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,330,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,039,031.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $923,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,657,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,637,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,700 shares of company stock worth $41,687,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

