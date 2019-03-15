Morgan Stanley Has $1.82 Million Stake in Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,488 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 134,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Exterran worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 85,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Exterran by 3.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exterran by 9.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.39 million, a P/E ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 1.35. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

