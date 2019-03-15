Morgan Stanley Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 439.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 829,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 58,603 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 19.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,030,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 256.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 25.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 8,762.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 9,323,600 shares in the last quarter.
GSV stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
