Moon Capital Management LP Has $4.27 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Moon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA makes up 2.7% of Moon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,279,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,120,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,173,000 after purchasing an additional 495,332 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.5% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,548 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 474,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,228. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

