Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report $933.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $911.60 million. Monster Beverage reported sales of $850.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,120,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,441,000 after buying an additional 1,009,563 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,002,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,837,000 after buying an additional 347,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,359,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after buying an additional 3,961,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,159,000 after buying an additional 289,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,759,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 6,261,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,858. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.55. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

