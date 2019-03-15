Mongodb (MDB) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.25–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $82-84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.97 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-1.06–0.98 EPS.

Shares of MDB opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $134.40.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.08.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,672,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $2,503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

