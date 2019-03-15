Mohawk Industries (MHK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Input cost inflation, higher transportation expenses and increased start-up costs have been a cause of concern for Mohawk. Again, slowing macro outlook in North America, uncertainties around U.S. housing, coupled with macro trends in Europe and Australia added to the woes. The company has a cautious stance for 2019, given slowing market conditions and oil volatility that is making its expenses unpredictable. Estimates for 2019 have displayed a downward trend. Meanwhile, shares of Mohawk have outperformed its industry over the past three months, given its leadership position in flooring, continued modest growth and accretive buyouts. Mohawk is trying hard to offset the negatives by increasing prices, expanding in growing channels, introducing new products and foraying into geographies.”

MHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $129.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $109.35 and a 12-month high of $250.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $987,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,173.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

