MKS Instruments (MKSI) Trading Up 9%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.84 and last traded at $87.74. Approximately 1,251,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 619,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $31,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,741,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,293,000 after acquiring an additional 98,788 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

