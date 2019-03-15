Mirai (MRI) Price Down 55.7% This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded down 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Mirai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a market cap of $5,746.00 and approximately $1,947.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirai has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00051721 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00192868 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00077628 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008509 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00002011 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 245.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

MRI is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks . Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.