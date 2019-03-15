Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $615.84.

NYSE MTD opened at $698.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.74 and a fifty-two week high of $701.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $817.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 35,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $23,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock worth $100,997,450. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

