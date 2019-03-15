Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

NTR opened at $53.66 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 63.94%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

