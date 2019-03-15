Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 229.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mimecast worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 538,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 28.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 210,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $4,272,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $7,371,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 73,573 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $87.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $6,276,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,781 shares of company stock worth $21,760,727. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

