Midstates Petroleum (MPO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MPO stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.58. Midstates Petroleum has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 55.81%.

In other Midstates Petroleum news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 1,706,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $17,069,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPO. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 554,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 192,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Midstates Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midstates Petroleum by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 619,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma.

