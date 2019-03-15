Midland Exploration (MD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.46

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 109010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The company has a market cap of $85.04 million and a P/E ratio of -76.67.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, and precious metal deposits, as well as base metals. It holds interest in various projects located in the Abitibi, Grenville-Appalaches, James Bay, Northern Quebec, and Labrador Trough.

