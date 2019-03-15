Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.01. 8,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,549. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $105,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $94,132,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,097,000 after purchasing an additional 358,406 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $32,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $26,796,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

