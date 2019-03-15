Michaels Companies (MIK) Given Underweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 525,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482,395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

