MGM Resorts International (MGM) Holdings Cut by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $376,785,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,690.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,391 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,584.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,753,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 68.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,213,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

