Metal Trading Up 12.1% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $14.96 million and $2.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00009050 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00384308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025478 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01718568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00235997 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002442 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,762,284 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

