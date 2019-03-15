Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $18,080,673.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares in the company, valued at $72,108,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 709,324 shares of company stock worth $56,162,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

