Menta Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after acquiring an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,875 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after acquiring an additional 371,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Comerica by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,694 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Comerica news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.95.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

