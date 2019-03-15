Menta Capital LLC Invests $885,000 in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Stock

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1,328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.37. International Bancshares Corp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Separately, BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

