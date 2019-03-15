Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 11,800 Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 40.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $97.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

In related news, insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 32,767 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,078.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 15,710 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $1,500,147.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,326.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,209 shares of company stock valued at $38,120,373 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

