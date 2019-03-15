Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,768 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $176,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $171,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,921,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

