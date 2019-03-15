MEDNAX Inc (MD) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,511,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.52% of MEDNAX worth $280,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,907 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, President Joseph M. Calabro sold 12,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $399,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 429,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,131,817.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $46,687.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,679.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,979 shares of company stock valued at $888,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $30.61 on Friday. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

