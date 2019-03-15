Mediwound (MDWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,031,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 428,174 shares.The stock last traded at $4.87 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on Mediwound and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mediwound during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mediwound by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mediwound in the third quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 288.3% in the third quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 173,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mediwound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

