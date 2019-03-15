Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Director David M. Sparby Acquires 3,000 Shares

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $29.62.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,986,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2,284.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,839,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,923 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,368.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,634,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,095,000 after acquiring an additional 723,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 578,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

