Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,372 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.58% of Mcdonald’s worth $790,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock worth $23,249,437 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/mcdonalds-corp-mcd-stake-boosted-by-jennison-associates-llc.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.