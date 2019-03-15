Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 3Pea International (TPNL)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of 3Pea International (OTCMKTS:TPNL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

“Management guidance for 2019 revenue, announced on Feb 7 is unchanged at $38M-$40M, which would represent an increase of 62%-71% y/y. Guidance introduced for 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is $10M-$12M, up 104%-145% y/y.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised 3Pea International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 3Pea International in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPNL stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. 3Pea International has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPNL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3Pea International during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3Pea International during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 3Pea International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3Pea International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter.

About 3Pea International

3Pea International, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand name to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card processing platform.

