Maven Securities LTD Invests $167,000 in Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS) Stock

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 78.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter worth $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter worth $139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Motus GI news, Chairman David P. Hochman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $90,450.

Motus GI stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. Motus GI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

