Matador Resources’ (MTDR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 967.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 139,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,874,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

