Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,018 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.88% of Mastercard worth $1,711,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Mastercard by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $229.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $167.94 and a 52-week high of $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price target on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

