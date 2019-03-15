Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $32,195.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.03477882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00111892 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025653 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

