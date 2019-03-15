Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Marvell Technology Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marvell Technology Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,339,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,219.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu acquired 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $220,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,299.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl-announces-0-06-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.