Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCBG. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $450,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 164,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $62,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,832 shares of company stock valued at $142,103 over the last ninety days. 24.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCBG. ValuEngine upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

