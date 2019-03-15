Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $361.39. 2,297,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,094. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total value of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,226,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock valued at $61,581,281. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a $375.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

