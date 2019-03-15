MarineMax Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (HZO)

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Northcoast Research analyst S. Woolf forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.34.

NYSE HZO opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MarineMax by 245.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 4.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 113,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 47.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $101,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

