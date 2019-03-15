Manning and Napier (MN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.50. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.85.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 91.7% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 57.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Manning and Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manning and Napier in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manning and Napier (MN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.