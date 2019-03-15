MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMYT. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.49.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.51 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,676,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $39,977,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.9% during the third quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,224,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after buying an additional 788,230 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $21,634,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,167,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after buying an additional 746,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company, which engages in the ownership and operation of online brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus. It offers air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

